ANDHRA PRADESH TO HAVE COMPREHENSIVE CASTE CENSUS FROM NOV 21 VIEWS SOUGHT FROM SOCIAL ORGANISATIONS

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal for a comprehensive caste-based census in the state. The exercise would begin from November 21. This comes a month after Bihar government released its caste survey data.

Information and Civil Relations Minister Chelloboina Venugopalakrishna said that the census is aimed at the social empowerment of the oppressed classes. It is after 92 years, that the caste-wise data would be collected in the state. Also, opinions will be sought from social organisations and activists.

Announcing the decisions of the state Cabinet at the secretariat on Friday, Venugopalakrishna said that 60 lakh people have received medical services through 11,700 health security camps that have been conducted so far. The Cabinet has approved holding four camps a month from January 1 and houses to accredited journalists across the state on the occasion of Diwali.

A nod has also been given to make amendments to the zonal policy for employee affairs. The minister explained that Rythu Bharosa, land distribution and Vidya Divena programmes will start from November 28.

Some of the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting are,

* Ratification of the decision to give 3.64% DA to state government pensioners and family pensioners from July 1, 2022

* Creation of 22 posts in AP State Police Complaints Authority, 100 posts of Inspectors of Police across the state

* Approval of SIPB meeting proposals on November 30 and special package for two food processing units

* Recruitment of 'Future Skills' experts in 6,790 government high schools in the state

* Approval of 285 land allotments made by APIIC under 50 acres

* Changes in land allotment policy for industries along with replacing the sale-deed system by the lease system

* Exemption in electricity duties for AP ferro-alloy industries

* Proposed lease allocation of 5,400 acres in Nandyala and Kadapa districts to Ecoran Energy India Private Limited for a 902 MW solar power project

* APIIC had earlier given 1,200 acres for the thermal project at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district for setting up a hydrogen hub. NTPC to invest Rs 95 crore in this project.

* Ecoran has been permitted to set up an 800 MW wind power project in Kurnool district

* Another 100 acres of land for the establishment of the second National Law University, State Quasi-Judicial and Legal Institutions in Kurnool

* Distribution of assigned lands to the landless poor on November 15

* 22-Exclusion of Inam lands from List A

* Land for the establishment of SC crematoriums

* Those who bought land with SC Corporation loans will get the loan waived and full rights over the land

* Proprietary rights over assigned lands

* Visakhapatnam-based international tennis player Saket Maineni offered a Group-1 post

* In Pendurthi mandal Narava is a 1000-yard homestead of late Vangapandu Prasada Rao's wife Vijayalakshmi

* Exemption from stamp duty, registration charges and user charges for those who have house degrees in Visakhapatnam district and for the residents of the Polavaram project

* Allotment of 39.08 acres of land in Raipur, Gudluru Mandal, Nellore district to AP Maritime Board for construction of Ramayapatnam non-major port