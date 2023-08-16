ANDHRA PRADESH SHOCKER DOCTORS PERFORM CESAREAN SECTION FORGOT SCISSORS IN STOMACH COLLECTOR ORDERS PROBE

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): In Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, a woman's life fell in danger due to the negligence of the doctors. At the district teaching hospital here, the woman's stomach was stitched keeping surgical scissors inside after the doctors performed caesarean section.

A woman named G. Swapna from the S. Kottapalli village of the Pedapadu mandal was admitted to the Eluru teaching hospital on April 19 for delivery. She had a cesarean section and the baby was taken out. After being discharged, Swapna went home. However after that, she often got stomach aches. Following, which doctors prescribed her medicines for pain relief.

However, on August 8, Swapna got severe abdominal pain and returned to the teaching hospital in Eluru. The doctors at the hospital examined Swapna and referred her to the Vijayawada Hospital. That is when the real thing came out. An x-ray revealed that Swapna had scissors in her stomach. It is understood that the doctors performed a cesarean section at the Eluru teaching hospital and took out the baby. When the superintendent of the hospital Shashidhar was asked for an explanation on this, he said this matter is true.

Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh responded to the incident at the hospital and formed an inquiry committee.

