ANDHRA PRADESH MINOR GIRL MAULED TO DEATH BY LEOPARD

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): There was a great tragedy on the hill of Tirumala. A six-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack on the Alipiri footpath in Tirumala on late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the deceased has been identified as Lakshita, a resident of Pothireddypalem in the Nellore district. "On Friday, at around 8 PM, Lakshita along with her family members left for 'Balaji darshan' on foot. They reached the Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple at around 11 pm," the police official added.

"While they were on their way to reach the Balaji temple, a leopard attacked six-year-old Lakshita, who was walking ahead of her family. She was dragged into the forest as the family members screamed in fear. She was mauled to death by the leopard," the police official said.

According to police, the girl's parents filed a complaint with them. "However, since it was night, it was not possible to carry out a search operation. "We carried out a search operation on Saturday morning and found the dead body of the girl, near the Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple. It was found that her body of the girl was half eaten by a leopard.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old girl, Susheela hailing from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, succumbed to injuries she sustained in a leopard attack. The girl was a resident of Kaggaligundi village in Hanuru taluk and she was seriously injured in the leopard attack on June 26.

