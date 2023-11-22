Prakasham (Andhra Pradesh): Two groups of students fought a pitched battle exchanging bows among themselves at the classroom of Government Medical College, Ongole (RIMS) of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

A medical student sustained head injuries in the attack. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media on Monday. On receiving the information, the police reached the college and collected details about the campus violence

The officials of Ongole Medical College have also conducted an internal investigation into this. Earlier, eight students were suspended from the hostel on charges of creating a ruckus after taking ganja.

Recently, the students reached the hostel after the suspension was lifted. In this process, it seems that the students, who had complained against them in the past, were repeatedly insulting and doing provocative acts.