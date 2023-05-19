ANDHRA PRADESH KADAPPA MP FAILS TO JOIN CBI PROBE CITING MOTHERS ILLNESS

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy was unable to join the CBI investigation on Friday, citing his mother's illness. This was the second time the MP failed to turn up to join the probe. The MP has been facing murder charges. He is an accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

When the MP was heading to the CBI office, he received the news that his mother suffered a heart attack. Avinash's mother Srilakshmi was taken to a private hospital in Kurnool district. The MP went to see his ailing mother. As Avinash Reddy failed to attend the CBI investigation, his advocates went to the CBI office to give written information about his absence. "Avinash left his house for the CBI office. On the way, the MP received the information that his mother had been admitted to a hospital. His mother had suffered a heart attack. On receiving the information, Avinash immediately left for the hospital to see his ailing mother. Hence, the MP was unable to attend the CBI investigation," the lawyers' letter to the CBI stated.

This was the second time in a row that Avinash Reddy failed to turn up before the CBI office for the investigation. The plan to visit the CBI office was dropped at the last minute. Though, he was supposed to attend the CBI probe on May 16. At that time, the MP left for Hyderabad from Kadapa citing prior engagements. Following this, the CBI team also reached Kadapa. But, Avinash was not found present at his house. Hence, the CBI officials handed over a notice to MP's driver. In the notice it was mentioned that the MP must join the investigation on May 19, which is today.