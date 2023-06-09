Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh In a shocking incident an 18month infant was kidnapped from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station in the city on Thursday morning officials of the Government Railway Police GRP said on Friday According to the GRP officials one Kongari Bhawanidi who was seven months pregnant along with her 18monthold son left their house in Kaprayapalli of Atmakuru Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana fearing abuse from her husband They took a passenger train and reached the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday evening The duo stayed on the railway platform for the entire night Also read 3 women among four arrested during abortive bid to kidnap toddler in Telangana s Secunderabad On Thursday morning a couple from Odisha came in contact with Kongari and they had an argument Later she fell asleep and the infant was lying next to her However when she woke up her son was missing from the place The couple from Odisha with whom Kongari had an altercation was also missing from the platform We suspect that the couple from Odisha kidnapped the infant and fled from the spot said GRP Circle Inspector Koteshwara Rao A case has been registered in this connection he said Rao said that the GRP has launched a hunt to find the infant and to nab the couple from Odisha Meanwhile the GRP officials also admitted Kongari to the King George Hospital KGH in the city as her health deterioratedAlso read Suspected militants kidnap cashier of petrol pump in Arunachal outlet owner s driver shot at