Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case to Nov. 15. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is on a temporary bail in the case until Nov. 28. His petition to quash the Skill Development Scam is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, which has said it would pass its verdict after Diwali vacation.

Meanwhile, the CID petitioned the High Court to reopen the Amaravati Land Scam, in which Naidu and senior TDP leader P Narayana are named as accused, though the arguments are completed.

Naidu was represented by G Subba Rao in this case wherein he is booked under Section 482 of the CrPC and others.

The High Court adjourned the Amaravati Land Scam case to Nov. 22.

Mangalagiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy had lodged a police complaint against Naidu and Narayana in this case over allegations that they grabbed lands which belonged to people from the SC and ST communities during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019.

On Thursday (Nov. 9), adjourned to Nov. 30 the hearing on Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

A bench comprising Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi deferred the matter, saying that the judgement in Naidu's plea seeking quashing of the skill development scam case is likely to be delivered after the court's Diwali vacation.

"There is another petition by the same petitioner which has certain overlapping issues in which judgement has been reserved by this bench. Let the matter be listed for hearing on November 30," the bench had said.

In the apex court, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Naidu, wanted the initial arrangement that the police would not arrest Naidu should continue, while senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, replied that the arrangement is continuing.

The arrangement came into effect after the top court asked the Andhra Pradesh Police not to arrest Naidu in the FibreNet case till it has delivered its verdict on the plea in the skill development scam case.

"Let the earlier understanding continue," the bench told the Andhra Pradesh Police, accepting the brief argument from both sides.

The bench had said that police will not take Naidu into custody.

"Since the order is reserved on another plea, it would be appropriate if the court takes up the instant plea of Naidu after the verdict is delivered," Justice Bose said.