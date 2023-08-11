Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has intervened by issuing a stay on the recent public notice issued by the Registrar of Chits. The notice, which had called upon subscribers to voice their objections against the discontinuation of Margadarshi Chit groups, has been temporarily suspended from further implementation. This decision comes as a result of concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Moreover, the High Court's order extends beyond just halting the notice itself. It also puts a hold on any subsequent actions that were set to be initiated based on the content of the public notice. The Court's intervention is poised to offer a period of reflection and evaluation before any further steps are taken.

In response to the situation, the presiding judge of the High Court emphasized the importance of addressing the matter in a comprehensive manner. The judge declared that all relevant petitions, including those previously filed by the subscribers, will be consolidated and heard collectively. This approach aims to ensure a thorough and fair consideration of all perspectives and legal arguments.

