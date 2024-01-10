Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu got a huge relief. AP High Court has granted anticipatory bail to him simultaneously in three cases. To this extent, HC judge Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao issued orders. The TDP chief was directed not to make comments that could influence the investigation.

AP CID registered these three cases against Chandrababu for alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR), sand and liquor. Chandrababu Naidu has filed 3 separate petitions in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The High Court has issued its order today after the arguments have concluded. Former minister Kollu Ravindra and retired IAS Srinaresh have also been granted anticipatory bail in the liquor case.

The case against the petitioner (A 1) and others is based on a report lodged by Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Member of Legislative Assembly, Mangalagiri, dated 27.04.2022, and a subsequent preliminary enquiry report dated 06.05.2022, alleging corrupt and illegal activities between 2014 and 2019 by the petitioner, who if the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

These allegations were also made against certain other government officials concerning the design of the master plan for the capital city area and the alignment of Inner Ring Road and its connected arterial roads. The alleged purpose is to cause wrongful gain to specific individuals and entities connected to decision-making authorities, leading to corresponding wrongful loss to the general public and the state exchequer.

Specific allegations include awarding the initial work for the master plan's preparation to M/s. Surbana International Consultants Private Limited (later changed to M/s. Surbana Jurong Consultancy Private Limited) on a nomination basis, contrary to the prescribed procedures and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.