Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) : A hearing was held in the High Court filed by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the case registered against him by the CID in the name of a skill development scam and the judicial remand order passed by ACB's court based on it. The CID asked for time to file a counter on Chandrababu's quash petition, and the High Court gave a deadline upto September 18.

The case has been adjourned to the 19th of this month. Until then, the High Court ordered the ACB court not to conduct any inquiry on the custody petition filed by the CID in the ACB court. It is known that the CID filed a petition in Vijayawada ACB court seeking custody of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu for 5 days. On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadres continued their protests all over the State.

Inner ring road case

Meanwhile, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has adjourned the hearing on the Capital Inner Ring Road case petition to the 19th of this month. A petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of Chandrababu seeking anticipatory bail in this case registered by the CID. CID sought time to file a counter in this case and postponed the hearing to the 19th of this month.

