ANDHRA PRADESH GOVERNOR S ABDUL NAZEER OFFERS PRAYERS AT TIRUMALA

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by family members, Nazeer worshipped at the sanctum sanctorum and priests presented him with a 'sesha vastram' (a piece of cloth signifying divine blessings), followed by Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.