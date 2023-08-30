Chittoor: A couple was killed in an elephant attcak at Ramapuram under Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The elephant, which was separated from the herd of elephants and entered fields near the village, went on a rampage, locals said. Venkatesh and Selvi, who were working in the farm fields in Ramapuram, were attacked by the elephant and died on the spot.

Also read: CCTV footage showing elephant taking man-made tunnel route instead of railway tracks cheers conservation officials

Thereafter, it attacked Karthik, a youth, near a mango grove in CK village. He was seriously injured and shifted to CMC Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that Karthik's health condition is critical. The forest department officials are trying to drive the elephant into the forest area. Recently, elephant attacks have increased in Chittoor district. The locals have alleged that authorities are not taking adequate steps to address the issue.

The man-animal conflict has risen significantly as tuskers are making their ways to homes and paddy fields of local people making them restless. Herds of elephants often attack crops and hound those who try to stop them. Due to this, the locals are scared of venturing out in the forest areas and especially during the evening time.

Tomato, sunflower and paddy crops were damaged by the herds of elephant in Baireddipalle village of Chittoor district. Farmers said elephant herds came and destroyed their crops. Although they tried their best to shoo away the elephants but they were in large number so they had to struggle lot.