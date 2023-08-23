ANDHRA PRADESH COURT SENTENCES MAN TO DEATH FOR KILLING PARAMOUR HER MOTHER IN CHITTOOR

Chittoor: A local court in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has sentenced a man to death after he murdered a woman and her mother after having an extra-marital relationship with her. The judgment was pronounced by Judge S. Ramesh of the First Additional District Court of Chittoor District on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The accused has been identified as Syed Moulali (47), a resident of Gangireddypalle, Tamballapalle Mandal, Annamaiya district. Besides sentencing the convict to death, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. According to Additional Public Prosecutor V. Lokanatha Reddy, accused Moulali (47) had an extramarital relationship with the victim, who lives in the same village.

Also read: Rakesh Tajpuriya involved in Jitender Gogi murder case got arrested

As the matter became known to everyone, Maulali shifted the woman, her mother and her two daughters and a son in a rented house in Etigadthanda area of the same Mandal, an official said. Police said that after keeping the family in the rented house for some time, Maulali accused the woman of infidelity and killed her by hitting her with a stick.

He later tied the dead body to a tree in Pedderu area, added police. Police said that Maulali also killed the woman's mother after she refused to reveal her daughter's whereabouts and tied her body to a tree in a pond. According to the police, the accused also threatened to kill the woman's children and shifted them to a rented house in Gounipilli in Karnataka.

As the whereabouts of the family were not known, their close relative Dhanamma filed a complaint with the police on 23 January 2021. As the case was being investigated, a frightened Maulali surrendered before the police and told the local VRO about the murders. Moulali was taken into custody on January 29, 2021.

Cases under relevant sections of law were registered against him including murder charges.