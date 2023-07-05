Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy left on a two-day visit for Delhi today to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As per sources here, CM Jagan will PM Modi at 4:30 pm. Prior to this meeting, he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 3 pm. After his meeting with PM, the AP CM will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 6 pm.

The CM will stay in Delhi for the night. He will return on Thursday after meeting the Union Hydropower Minister and other available Union Ministers. During the two-day visit, CM Jagan will take up various issues concerning the State with the Union Ministers, official sources said. Several pending issues relating to Andhra Pradesh are likely to come up for discussion during this visit.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's current Delhi visit comes days after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda last month. Following this, there was also speculation going on among political circles about an imminent electoral alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections.

Giving credence to these rumours, the BJP national leadership has changed guard in Andhra Pradesh by replacing Somu Veerraju with former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari as the State unit president. Veerraju was known for his proximity to the ruling YSRCP in AP while Purandeswari's family had cut off all ties with CM Jagan's party.