ANDHRA PRADESH CISF CONSTABLE HONEY TRAPPED BY PAK WOMAN

Visakhapatnam : The Steel Plant Police have initiated an investigation into a complaint of a CISF constable from the steel plant being allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman.

The constable, Kapil Kumar Jagdish Bhai Devumurari, is suspected to have exchanged some information with the woman Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) whom he had met on social media. Kapil works in the fire wing of Visakha Steel Plant for the last one year. Prior to which, he worked at Bharat Dynamics Ltd in Bhanur in Hyderabad.

Inspector of CISF, S Saravanan got a tip off about Kapil being in contact with the PIO and summoned him for questioning. Also, his mobile phones were examined. During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman's number was saved in his mobile as Tamisha. It is being suspected that Kapil passed information about the steel plant and the country's internal affairs to the PIO. Following which, Saravanan lodged a complaint against the constable at the Steel Plant police. The police have registered a case under the Officials Secrets Act.

According to the police, it is suspected that the constable received a video and some messages from the PIO that he deleted from his phone and also held a secret meeting with her. Kapil got introduced to the woman PIO through Facebook two years back. He allegedly received nude video calls from the woman. The PIO is learnt to be working as a personal assistant to a senior leader of a terrorist organisation. Top officials suspect that confidential information about the steel plant as well as Bharat Dynamics Ltd was leaked out to the woman by Kapil for the last two years.

Kapil is married but is currently living alone in the CISF barracks. His mobile phones have been sent to the forensic lab. On August 1, Kapil possessed two mobile phones and on August 4, another Android phone came to light. However, police found that the messages on social media and the phones had been hastily deleted. On the orders of Visakha City Commissioner Trivikrama Varma, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Earlier, a case of espionage came to light in the Navy in Visakhapatnam under the name "Operation Dolphin Nose". A total of 14 people were arrested, including 11 Navy officers. A chargesheet was filed against Akash Solanki, who worked at the Naval Dock Yard on July 19 along with a suspected Pakistani man. Key documents and electronic items were seized in the operation.