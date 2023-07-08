Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : An FIR has been registered against AR Inspector Swarnalatha and two other home guards on the allegations of taking Rs 12 lakhs from a gang involved in the Rs 2000 note exchange in Visakhapatnam. As per the complaint of the victims, the police officials, who investigated the case, registered the case.

The lady CI along with two home guards were Shyam Sundar alias Mehr and Srinu have been named accused in the case. Suribabu, who acted as the middle man in the currency exchange case, was included as the main accused. Sources said that two days ago, the main accused tried to exchange a large amount of 2 thousand rupees notes in the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate limits. The woman CI has a craze for movies and is currently acting in a film titled 'AP 31', sources said.

When the main accused Suribabu was walking on the beach road with Rs 500 notes worth Rs 90 lakhs, at that time AR inspector Swarnalatha who was on night duty was conducting inspections. Swarnalatha inquired about the money. Suribabu said that he was taking 2000 rupee notes for exchange based on commission. Realizing that there was no evidence for that money, Swarnalata threatened Suribabu and took away Rs 12 lakh.

Swarnalatha warned them if they told anyone, they would seize the total amount. However, as the money belonged to Srinu and Sridhar, retired staff of the Navy, they complained to Visakha CP Trivikrama Verma. After this, the police officials who conducted an investigation registered an FIR. Action was initiated against the lady CI but the leaders of the ruling YSRCP were said to have been lobbying in her favour.

CP Trivikrama Verma disclosed the details of the exchange of two thousand notes in Visakha to the media. He said that retired naval officers Sridhar and Srinu made an agreement through an intermediary named Suri for exchange of Rs 2000 notes. The CP clarified that the mediators informed Reserve CI Swarnalatha's staff about this and she came to know about this.

The middleman Suri struck a deal on Thursday to give Rs ten lakhs to CI Swarnalatha and her staff. After the agreement was reached, Swarnalatha's staff beat up Suri and threatened him with dire consequences if their agreement was leaked. When the victims came to know about this, they filed a complaint with the DCP.

In this case, Suri has been registered as A1 and Swarnalatha has been registered as A4 and investigation is being carried out. CP Trivikrama Verma said that those who exchange Rs two thousand notes can do so till the end of September.