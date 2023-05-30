ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY SPEAKER TAMMINENI HITS OUT AT TDP CHIEF CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has made controversial remarks against Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naiud. On the occasion of the completion of four years of YSR Congress Party in the state, a bike rally was taken out in Amudalavalasa of the Srikakulam district. Several party leaders and supporters were present at the event. Earlier, party leaders paid tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his statue in the town.

Later, addressing the media, Tammineni said, "Chandrababu gets into action mode after seeing his security commandos as he was provided with Black Cat Commando security cover." Hence, I appeal to the Central government to withdraw Chandrababu's security cover." "How does he qualify for Z-Plus category security cover?" he asked, adding, "Many people in the country need Z-Plus security. But, they are deprived of such security," Tammineni stated.

Furthermore, he said, "No doubt the effective or righteous governance belongs to the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government." Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had once flayed Jagan as an inexperienced Chief Minister. Giving a reply to Naidu's remarks on Jagan, Tammineni, said, "Naidu was criticising Jagan. But, he (Naidu) will not be able to say anything about the level of progress Andhra Pradesh has achieved during the YSRCP government. Chandrababu Naidu's government was mired in corruption, injustice, illegality, unrighteous rule and delusional words. Naidu is shamelessly roaming around and making announcements to deceive the people." He further said, "People will not listen to his lies. Naidu should forget the idea of becoming the Chief Minister as long as Jaganmohan Reddy is helming the affairs. No chance of Naidu becoming the Chief Minister."