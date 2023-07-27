ANDHRA ENGINEERING STUDENT DIES IN FREAK ROAD ACCIDENT IN LONDON

Chebrolu, Ponnur (Andhra Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh who met with an accident in the UK capital London last month, has succumbed to his injuries, sources said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kumar, hailing from Godavarru village under Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

It is learnt that Kumar met with an accident on Jun. 26 this year in London where he was pursuing higher education after completing his Engineering degree in Eluru. According to family sources, on the fateful day, Kumar was on way to attend a class on a two-wheeler. While he was on way, a vehicle of an alleged robber who was being chased by the police hit him leaving him grievously injured, sources said.

Kumar was rushed to the hospital by the police, where he died while undergoing treatment, sources said. The family members are transporting Kiran's body from London to their village for his last rites with the help of expatriate Indians. Deceased Kumar is survived by parents Aradhyula Yajnarayana and Bhulakshmi of Godavarru village and elder brother Sudhir Kumar, who is working in the postal department.

According to the family, Kiran Kumar had completed engineering in Eluru. He traveled to London around two and a half years ago and completed his MS there. He was taking tuition classes to master some courses on the advice of experts to get a job in the UK. Since the news about Kiran Kumar's accident in London reached his village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, a pall of gloom has descended on the entire area.