Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has met the top leaders of YSRCP at the Tadepalli camp office on Monday prior to YSR Congress Party MP Avinash Reddy s appearance in the CBI enquiry in the Viveka murder case Sources say that the Chief Minister s visit to Anantapur and other official review meetings were canceled in view of the emergency meeting of the party s top brassAccording to party sources prominent leaders like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy YV Subbareddy and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy were present at the meeting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also met Avinash Reddy at Pulivendala Monday morning The sources said the CBI investigation of Avinash Reddy and the latest developments related to his father Bhaskar Reddy featured in the closed door meeting Avinash Reddy has been summoned by the CBI at 3 pm as part of the Viveka murder investigation The MP has already left for Hyderabad from Pulivendula He was earlier given notices to appear for CBI questioning as a coaccused Scores of YSR Congress Party leaders will accompany Avinash here at HyderabadAlso read CBI to quiz MP Avinash Reddy as accused for first time in Viveka murderThe CBI has earlier recorded the statements of Avinash Reddy as a witness and questioned him on four occasions in Hyderabad However this would be the first time that the CBI mentioned Avinash Reddy as an accused in its petition filed for the custody of his father and listed YS Bhaskar Reddy as main conspiratorEarlier on Sunday Avinash Reddy s father Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI The CBI officials reached Pulivendula early on Sunday morning and went to Bhaskar Reddy s residence where they declared him under arrest Following this an arrest memo was handed over to his family membersAvinash Reddy s followers and YSRCP activists came to Bhaskar Reddy s residence in large numbers to protest against his arrest Following his arrest he was shifted to Hyderabad