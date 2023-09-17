ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION AGAINST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ARE BASELESS FORMER SEIMENS MD SUMAN BOSE

Vijayawada: The former managing director of Siemens, Suman Bose on Sunday said that the allegations of corruption in the Skill Development project are baseless. Bose said that the project was 100 per cent successful and one of the excellent ones during his time. He said that he would submit all details pertaining to the project to court.

He held a press conference in Delhi in the wake of Telegu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. He said that the training centres related to the project were handed over to the state government in 2021.

Defending the project, he said that when the state was bifurcated in 2014, the government came forward with the skill development project for overall development in IT sector. "We set up 200 labs in 40 areas with a target to skill 2.32 lakh people so as to make them employable. Post 2021, some unexpected developments took place. The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) accused the project of being bogus. Surprisingly, not a single centre has been visited before making such a remark," he said.

According to Bose, irregularities are occurring unchecked anywhere but it is a big mystery as to why this is happening. There was no corruption or money laundering in the project, he added.

APSSDC had got into an agreement with Siemens and started the project after studying everything. "The project t was successful. When youth are made aware of a software, the demand for it increases. A 90:10 deal was done as part of marketing. IT companies are making deals all over the world. All the allegations against Siemens are bogus. So far, not a single evidence has been given. Similar projects have been implemented in many states," he added.

