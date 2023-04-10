Atmakuru (Andhra Pradesh) : It has been 50 years since the Tiger Conservation Centers were established. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the 2022 Tiger Census figures. In the Nallamala forests, there are 75 tigers. The number of tigers here is increasing significantly over the years, sources said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Tiger Sanctuary was established in 1973 for their conservation in the Nallamala forests spread over mostly Prakasam and Kurnool districts. Later the name was changed and now it continues as Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) Forest. The number of tigers is gradually increasing as suitable habitats are created, officials say.

A census is taken every four years to know the number of tigers. In 2021-22, 1600 camera traps have been set up for counting tigers in NSTR. With their help, the number of tigers was calculated. As of 2018, there are 73 tigers in Nallamala. Out of them, 48 were in Andhra Pradesh and 26 in Telangana.

The NSTR Project has identified that there are about 20 tigers in the Atmakuru division itself. An increase in deer, deer, and wild boar hunting for food has made the area home to tigers. Base camps are being set up on the main roads in Nallamala, and the teams like the streaking force team and dog squad are protecting them.

Officials say that the number of tigers is likely to increase further due to the creation of favourable habitats. The Nallamala forest area is spread over the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Atmakuru, Nandyala in Nandyala district, Markapuram and Giddalur divisions in Prakasam district are under NSTR.

There are 5 ranges in Atmakur, 4 in Nandyala, 6 in Markapuram, and 4 in Giddalur. Each division has one DFO, Sub DFO, and one ranger for each range, under whom FSOs, guards, and protection watchers are working. Staff is working in 63 base camps under NSTR. 23 base camps have been set up in the Atmakuru forest division, 24 in Markapuram, and 16 in GBM.

Calculated in two instalments

Giving details, Alenchan Teran, DFO, Atmakuru, said, ''Counting of tigers and leopards is done every four years across the country. Geographical conditions are assessed based on their habitats, and favourable and unfavourable conditions for habitation. The enumeration was done in 2021-22. This process was carried out in two phases in Nallamala".

The DFO said that tigers have been breeding for ten years and their numbers are increasing. Nallamala has tigers along with their cubs and we have provided suitable habitats here for their offspring to grow, he added.