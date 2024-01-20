AGRA FOUR DEAD TWO INJURED AS CAR FALLS INTO CANAL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Four people died and two got severely injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a canal at Digneer in the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Manish, Vinod, Shailesh and Jitendra, all residents of Garhi Mohanlal of Shamsabad and so are the injured. Cops informed that the driver suddenly lost control of the wheels causing the car to fall into the canal. The passengers were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that Tajganj police after being alerted rushed to the spot. "We rescued the car and immediately took the injured to a nearby hospital. Four were declared dead by the doctors while the rest two are undergoing treatment." Among the injured, Yogesh is battling for life while Aditya's conditions remain stable.