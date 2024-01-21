Kolkata: Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma was seriously injured after a temporary arc collapsed on him during a half marathon race on Sunday morning. Sharma was rushed to the Institute of Neuro Science and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half marathon was organised on Red Road this morning. Trinamool Congress national general sectretary Abhishek Banerjee, former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, actor Abir Chatterjee and many other prominent personalities took part in the half marathon. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel and many other senior officers were also present here.

Soon after the half marathon began at 6:30 am, the temporary arvertisement arc got loose and fell on Sharma who was standing below. Sharma fell on the floor and an ambulance that was already stationed there took him to the hospital. Sources said he suffered head injuries.

Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, another Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, said, "We were surprised when the accident occurred. A temporary wooden arc built above suddenly fell on Sharma. He was rescued in a bleeding state and taken to the Institute of Neuro Sciences in Mallik Bazar, he said.

Goel has directed officers to inquire as to how the wooden arc slipped and fell.