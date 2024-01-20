468 YEAR OLD HANDWRITTEN RAMAYANA IN PERSIAN PRESERVED IN GWALIOR

Gwalior: A rare centuries-old Valmiki's Ramayana, which was translated into Persian, has been preserved in Gwalior. The script is a unique example of the Ganga-Jamuni culture that is a composite high culture of the central plains of northern India.

The 468-year-old handwritten Ramayana in Persian language that is from Akbar's regime is present in Gangadas's school at Padav in Gwalior. Notably, it was at this place that Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi was martyred while fighting the British.

According to Mahant Ramsevak Maharaj of Gangadas's school, when Akbar came to Gwalior, he took lessons from the then Mahant of Gangadas's school. "The Mahant had told Akbar that he was a follower of only one religion and said that he would impart knowledge if the Mughal emperor followed all religions. It was after this that Akbar established the Din-e-Ilahi religion. Also, the Mahant had got Ramayana translated into Arabic language. Since then, this Ramayana has been preserved in Gangadas's school," he said.

Although more than four centuries have past, the letters of the Ramayana are clear and bold. "The letters shine like gold. This is a miracle in itself," Ramsevak Maharaj said.