TATA GROUP SECURES TITLE SPONSORSHIP RIGHTS FOR IPL 2024 28

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League to TATA Group for five years. The Indian conglomerate, with diverse verticals, has renewed its association with the BCCI for a record-breaking value of Rs 2,500 crore, the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league, the BCCI said in a media statement.

The TATA Group previously held the title sponsorship rights for the IPL in 2022 and 2023 and is also the title sponsor of the Women’s Premier League, the biggest women’s T20 league in the world. "We are elated to announce the partnership with the TATA Group as the Title Sponsors of the IPL. The league has transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its unmatched blend of skill, excitement and entertainment," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

"The unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage'" added Jay Shah. IPL Chairperson Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson on his part said, "The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey."