ZIMBABWE CRICKET SUSPENDS TWO NATIONAL PLAYERS OVER RECREATIONAL DRUG USE

Harare: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Thursday that it has suspended two men’s international players from all cricket activities with immediate effect for recreational drug use.

The concerned players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test.

ZC added that pending a hearing for breaching anti-doping rules, the duo will not be a part of cricketing activities. “They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon,” it said.

The news comes as a huge blow after men’s head coach Dave Houghton resigned in this week after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe had also failed to qualify for this year’s Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

All-rounder Madhevere made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2020 and has since played in two Tests, 36 ODIs and 60 T20Is. On the other hand, Mavuta, 26, also an all-rounder, has appeared in four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is since his international debut in 2018.

Both Madhevere and Mavuta were in the Zimbabwe squad for the home series against Ireland held earlier this month. While Madhevere played three T20Is against Ireland and a local first-class match for his side Mashonaland Eagles, Mavuta played third T20I and the ODI leg of the series against the visitors’.