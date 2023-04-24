WRESTLERS PROTEST WFI ELECTIONS PUT ON HOLD IOA TO CONSTITUTE COMMITTEE TO MANAGE FEDERATION

New Delhi Days after prominent Indian Wrestlers including Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik started their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh the sports ministry has decided to ask Indian Olympic Association IOA to run the daily affairs of the WFI The Indian Olympic Association on Monday said they will constitute an adhoc committee to conduct elections of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India WFI within 45 days of its formation and to manage the daytoday affairs of WFI In addition the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports has declared the May 7 WFI elections as null and void This development came two days after prominent wrestlers began their protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi These wrestlers have been alleging that no action has been taken against the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in alleged sexual harassment charges against him and this is for the second time that these wrestlers had to stage a protest in Delhi Before starting the sitin protest at Jantar Mantar the wrestlers filed a police complaint with the Connaught Place police station where seven women wrestlers including a minor girl alleged that Singh had sexually assaulted themTalking to reporters on Monday they said This is for the second time that we have to stage a protest here Nearly 3 months ago when we staged the protest against Brij Bhushan we were given assurance that action will be taken But till now no action has been taken against the culprits The way the probe is being carried out is not good We don t know what is happening and there is partiality and secrecy We urge the authorities to deliver justice they said Also read Wrestlers knock SC s door seeking registration of FIR against WFI chief