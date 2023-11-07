World Cup: Eyes on semis spot, Babar Azam plays golf in Kolkata to take time off

Kolkata: The Pakistan cricket team took a couple of days off from the field after they landed here late on Sunday night. Albeit, they didn't stay confined to their hotel rooms.

Captain Babar Azam played a round of golf at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) course with bowling coach Morne Morkel and head coach Grant Bradburn. They were escorted through tight security to the golf course. The Pakistan captain expressed his desire to play golf at the Kolkata golf course on Monday.

Babar Azam visited Eco Park on his first visit to the city. He also tasted the famed Kolkata biryani. The entire team is focused on the game though. The last two days have been spent at the hotel with gym sessions, swimming and keeping a close watch on the World Cup games being played.

Captain Babar Azam is fond of golf and expressed his desire to play golf here. In the afternoon, the Pakistan team was scheduled to go shopping at a posh mall on the EM Bypass. Pakistan will face England at the Eden Gardens on November 11 which will have a heavy bearing on their path to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan's victory against New Zealand in Bengaluru ignited hopes of reaching the last four stage. Pakistan are desperate as their hopes of the last four appear from the brink of elimination.

The England team is out of contention for a semi-final spot in the ongoing World Cup. The defending champions continued to perform poorly even as the business drew near.

Pakistan aiming for a big win against them to reach the semi-finals. Pakistan have a precedent of rising from the ashes. In 1992, under Imran Khan's captaincy, Pakistan finally emerged champions even after faring badly in the group league.

Four years ago in 2019, the points table was in the same position as the current World Cup. New Zealand were the runners-up in 2019. But in the group stage, the Kiwis got eleven points from nine matches with five wins, three losses and one abandoned match. The run rate was 0.175.

Four years later in 2023, the Black Caps with eight points won four and lost four of their eight matches. The run rate is 0.40.

On the other hand, Pakistan, also with 8 points, have won four and lost four out of eight matches they played so far. Their NRR is 0.04. On the other hand, Afghanistan are also currently on eight points with four wins in seven matches. A win against Australia could open the last-four doors for them. Their run rate is minus 0.33.