Cricket World Cup 2023: BAN v AFG - Bangladesh wins toss, opts to field
Published: 32 minutes ago
Dharamshala: The Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan in the third match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
Bangladesh have a good mixture of experience and youth but they would have to show good temperament and focus on the match. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan comprehensively in their recent clash in the Asia Cup and would look to begin on a promising note. Whereas Afghanistan would like to turn continue their from after the win against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up game. They will try to take revenge of the Asia Cup match defeat in today's clash by starting on a winning note.
- 10.30 AM
The Afghanistan openers are in the middle. The explosive wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and youngster Ibrahim Zadran are starting the innings while Bangladeshi speedster Taskin Ahmed is taking his runup.