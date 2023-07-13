WIMBLEDON ROHAN BOPANNA MATTHEW EDBEN STORM INTO SEMI FINALS

London (United Kingdom): Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the Wimbledon 2023 men’s doubles semi-finals on Wednesday July 12. In the quarterfinals, the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair registered a come from behind victory against the unseeded Dutch duo of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor by 6(3)-7(7), 7-5, 6-2. The game lasted for one hour and 54 minutes.

43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, ranked 12th and 16th in the ATP rankings for doubles, respectively, went toe to toe in the first set but got bested by Stevens and Griekspoor. The two pairs managed to hold all their serves in the first set. However, Matthew and Bopanna had their serves broken in the tie-breaker which handed Stevens and Tallon the advantage of 1-0.

Also read: Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advance to quarterfinals

Bopanna and Ebden kicked off the second set with intensity. They broke Tallon Griekspoor’s serve in the first game but were pegged back immediately in the second. A break on the serve of Bart Stevens in the seventh game took the match into the decider. The confidence of Bopanna and Ebden increased as the match progressed.

They held onto their serves and broke Stevens and Griekspoor's serve twice to secure a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Bopanna has been in top form this season. He reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year. He also won two ATP titles alongside Matthew Ebden in men's doubles. Bopanna and his Australian partner will face top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals. However, the Indo-Aussie pair back themselves as they have beaten Koolhof-Skupski in the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 final in March earlier this year. (With agency inputs)

Also read: Bopanna, Ankita to spearhead Indian challenge in tennis at Asian Games