London: Premier League teams West Ham and Brentford exited the FA Cup as fifth-tier Eastleigh's dream of hosting the mighty Manchester United in the fourth round was extinguished. West Ham lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City in one of five third-round replays on Tuesday, with the only goal coming in the third minute following a defensive mistake from Konstantinos Mavropanos. The visitors also had Said Benrahma sent off early in the second half for kicking out at an opponent.

Brentford was beaten 3-2 after extra time by Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup at Molineux. Brazil striker Matheus Cunha scored the clinching goal from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time in extra time, with the match finishing 2-2 in regulation. Wolves will play local rival West Bromwich Albion next.

Luton was the other top-flight team in action and had to come from behind to win 2-1 at third-tier Bolton. Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene scored for Luton. Eastleigh, which is in 11th place in the National League, was looking to set up a lucrative meeting with Man United and one of the most mismatched games in the recent history of the competition.