New Delhi: The President of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, on Monday announced that soon they will conduct the National Wrestling Championship, saying that he never recognised the suspension of the newly elected body by the Sports Ministry and ad-hoc committee. The Sanjay Singh-led WFI was suspended by the Sports Ministry on December 24, only three days later of its elections citing the violation of rules.

After the government’s request, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) created a three-member panel to manage the day-to-day affairs of the body. The panel comprises Bhupender Singh Bajwa is heading the committee while the other members of the committee are former hockey player MM Somaya and ex-shuttler Manjusha Kanwar.

The ad-hoc panel announced that it will host the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2 to 5. However, Sanjay Singh's aide Brij Bhushan Singh said that they would cooperate with the panel and organise the Nationals. "We got elected democratically. The Returning Officer had signed the papers, how do they ignore that? We do not recognise this ad-hoc panel," Sanjay told PTI.

Asked how will they organise the Nationals, he said, "We do not recognise this suspension. The WFI is working smoothly, we are on the job." "How will they (ad-hoc panel) organise Nationals if our state associations will not send the teams? We will organise our National Championship soon. We are soon calling the Executive Committee meeting. The notice of the EC meeting will be sent in a day or two and we will have the Nationals organised before they do it."

If the WFI goes on to organise its own Nationals the crisis will take a turn for the worst. "We had sent our explanation to the ministry that we have not flouted any rules. We are still awaiting a reply. We will wait for a day or two. If they do not want to engage with us, we are also not interested then. "Our federation does not recognise this suspension."