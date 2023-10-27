Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced that the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host two Women's Tests. The home season for the Indian Women's team against England and Australia will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs. The Indian side will face a stern challenge in the form of England and Australia but the team will like to emerge victorious by the end of the series.

The season kicks off with the resumption of A tours, as India A hosts England A team for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. The international home season will begin with India hosting England for three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium.