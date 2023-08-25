Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is conducting a Yo-Yo Test for those selected for the team as part of the preparation for the Asia Cup 2023. It is stated that everyone should attend even though it is not mandatory. Tests have already ended for many, including Virat Kohli. Kohli shared his Test score with his fans on social media platforms.

He stated that he secured a score of 17.2 on the Yo-Yo Test. The BCCI recommended mark is to register a minimum score of 16.5. Although Kohli has reached the target, it seems that some other cricketers have not touched that mark. BCCI assumes that this will open a new discussion on social media. In this order, key instructions were given to the players. It has warned that no one should share Yo-Yo test results on their social media platforms.

"Don't divulge official secrets like this on social media. They are posting photos taken during their training. Similarly, test scores are also being shared. This falls under the breach of contract clause. We have given verbal instructions not to do such things," said a BCCI official. While the Asia Cup will start on August 30, Team India will play its first match against Pakistan on September 2.

It seems that Team India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and other members have also cleared the Yo-Yo test. But, the wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is reported to be away from this fitness test as he is currently suffering from a knee injury. Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar also said that it will take some more time for KL to achieve full fitness.

The Asia Cup 2023 will start in five days. This mega tournament will begin with the Pakistan-Nepal match to be held at Multan on August 30. A total of six teams are going to participate in the event. Pakistan, Nepal and India are in Group A while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B. Notably, the Nepal team qualified for the Asia Cup for the first time.