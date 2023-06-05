VIRAT ANUSHKA SPOTTED CHEERING FOR MAN CITY AT MANCHESTER DERBY IN HISTORIC FA CUP FINAL

Manchester: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma witnessed exciting Manchester derby action live for the first-time ever as they attended the historic FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium. Avid football fans, Virat and Anushka were spotted cheering for the Premier League champions Manchester City, who went on to lift the trophy after beating Manchester United 2-1.

It was the first-ever final between these two teams in the 152-year-old history of the tournament. Joining Virat and Anushka at the match were Serena Gosling, Director at Manchester City.

Virat and Anushka caught in a tense moment during the nail-biting match.

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, Virat and Anushka also captured a special moment as they posed for a selfie that showcased their excitement during the highly anticipated match. The nail-biting nature of the game reflected on the faces of the two stars as they watched the players battle it out on the field.

Virat shares cordial relations with several City stars and the team's manager Pep Guardiola, and they have interacted with each other in the past, discussing various aspects of sports. Having won the FA Cup and this year's Premier League, Manchester City will now look to secure the treble when they play the UEFA Champions League final next week.

Virat and Anushka with Serena Gosling (Director at ManCity).

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will feature in the Indian Test team as they face Australia in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.