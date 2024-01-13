Jakarta: Indian shooter Vijayveer Sadhu sealed the 17th Olympics spot for the country in the 25m rapid fire event at Asian Qualifiers Championship at Jakarta in Indonesia on Saturday.

Vijayveer finished fourth in the qualification round with a score of 577 and will now feature in the final to contest for a gold medal after jumping three places higher from day one of the continental tournament.

Out of the eight available spots, India have secured their seventh Paris Quota in pistol shooting. However, this is the only second entry ticket to the elite tournament in the 25m rapid fire category after shooter Anish Bhanwala while Adarsh Singh (565) and Gurpreet Singh (562) couldn’t make it after missing the last shot due to time out.

Earlier, Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey clinched Silver (460.6) and Bronze (447) medals respectively in the 50m rifle 3P women's event to guide India to their 5th double podium.

The 22-year-old missed the top finish with four points which she tried to recover in the standing round but still missed out on the gold marginally to the Korean player Lee Eunseo, who ended with 462.5.

In the qualification round, Sift ended her run at seventh rank with 586 while Ashi was in fourth position with 588 behind the eventual winner Lee (589).

Anjum Moudgil just missed out on the medal with a minimal difference of 0.1 against Ashi and ended in fourth position with 436.3. She bettered her performance in the qualification round where she finished 6th with 586.