Hyderabad: Cricketers are like demigods in India and in Pakistan, too, they enjoy the play so much that they even like Indian cricketers. Though both countries' fans want their respective countries to win their matches, when it comes to their favourite cricketers they don't mind disclosing the names of their rival country as they adore them so much that they forget about their nationality for a moment. In sports when a losing team pats on the back of winning team members it is called sportsman spirit. Maybe we can coin this as fans' sportsman spirit. Anyway, there is no barrier to liking players from other countries and this Pakistan girl proved this by showing her love towards Virat Kohli.

Run-machine Virat Kohli has fans across the country and in Pakistan, too. Young cricketers in Pakistan adore Virat Kohli and they draw inspiration from him. Though the match between India and Pakistan on Saturday disappointed the fans as rain played spoilsport a video of a female fan of Virat Kohl from Pakistan expressing her love for Virat went viral on social media.

Also read: Kohli shares Yo-Yo test score on social media, BCCI warns players not to share

In that video, when asked whom she liked between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, the young girl without batting an eyelid said that her favourite player was Virat Kohli. She said that she came here to watch Kohli's play. Which team do you support? When asked she said, "I support Pakistan and showed flags of India and Pakistan that were painted on her cheeks. "Loving one's neighbour is not a bad thing, right?" she said.

On the other hand, some fans from Pakistan's Balochistan showed their love for Kohli in an innovative way. A picture of Virat Kohli was made with sand, later, the huge picture was shot with a drone. These incidents prove that Kohli also has a huge fan following in Pakistan.