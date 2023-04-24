VETERAN TT PLAYER ARUN SINGH DIES AFTER REACHING COMPETITION VENUE

Jalandhar Arun Singh Barhat a bronze medal winner at the 2023 World Veterans Championships died after reaching here for the 29th Masters National Table Tennis Championships The 77yearold survived by his daughter Aatmika soninlaw and two granddaughters will be cremated in his hometown Jodhpur on TuesdayArun Singh reached Jalandhar on Sunday along with his Rajasthan teammates to participate in the Masters Nationals that got underway on Monday After checking into a city hotel in the forenoon he rested for a while before his planned visit to the championship venue in the eveningHowever he was not responding to the knock on the door and his friends had to ask the hotel reception to open the door They found Arun Singh in discomfort and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead The cause of death was reportedly a severe cardiac arrestArun Singh was a passionate table tennis player and represented the institution in several tournaments at the national level Besides he was a regular at the National Veterans Championships and won several medals Arun Singh also won the men s doubles gold at the Srinagar Nationals last yearCondoling his unexpected demise TTFI president Meghna Ahlawat expressed her shock and shared her grief with the family members I have heard a lot about his dedication and passion for the sport from my predecessors People in the fraternity also talked about his other abilities and skills It will be a huge loss for the table tennis family especially his near and dear ones she said PTI