UNITED CUP NETHERLANDS AND CHINA WIN OPENING GROUP STAGE GAMES

Sydney: The Netherlands won the decisive mixed doubles match to clinch its opening United Cup group stage tie against Norway 2-1, while China swept the Czech Republic 3-0 on Saturday. Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warm-up for the Australian Open. The format is a men's and women's singles match and a mixed doubles.

In Sydney, Arantxa Rus gave the Dutch an early lead with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory over Malene Helg, before No. 11 Casper Ruud levelled the tie for the Norwegians by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4. Dutch pair Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof won the decisive mixed doubles match against Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-6(5), 7-5 to take the Group F tie.

In the Group E match in Perth, China raced to a 2-0 lead after Zhang Zhizhen rallied to beat Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and Zheng Qinwen upset No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. The Chinese pair then sealed a 3-0 clean sweep of the tie by winning the mixed doubles.

Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber returned to the court after giving birth in February in a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paoline in Germany's opening Group D match in Sydney.

Kerber is joined in the German team by No. 7 Alexander Zverev, who faces Lorenzo Sonego in an evening match. Later Saturday in Perth, women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes to the court for Poland's opening Group A match against Brazil. Swiatek faces No. 11 Beatrice Haddad Maia before Hubert Hurkacz plays Thiago Seyboth Wild in the men's match.

Brazil lost its opening match against Spain 2-1 on Friday. On Sunday, men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to Perth for the first time since the Hopman Cup in 2013 when he leads Serbia in its first group stage match against China.