Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao aka KTR Rao lambasted the Congress government saying it was truly a poor and regressive decision after Formula E alleged the new Telangana government for a contract breach after announcing the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday. The second Formula E race in India was scheduled to be held on February 10.

KTR Rao took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India.”

“In a world where sustainability has become the focus and buzzword, the KCR government has taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV Summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination,” he added.

The MLA also disclosed that they were trying to promote the state as an epicentre of sustainable mobility solutions. “We had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for sustainable mobility solutions,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Formula E released a statement on Friday which states, “The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023."

The body accused the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), which comes under the control of the Telangana government of violating the conditions of the contract.

"Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO's rights in that regard are reserved." The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year with the then IT Minister KT Rama Rao playing a vital role in bringing the race to Hyderabad. However, KTR's BRS party lost the election to Congress in December and the new government has not shown the same willingness to host the race.