TOP RANKED SWIATEK ESCAPES WITH A NARROW WIN OVER 2022 RUNNER UP COLLINS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Melbourne: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to escape with a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins on Thursday and advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Swiatek held the momentum to start after recovering an early break, leading by a set and a break before the American player rallied to take the second set and race to a 4-1 lead in the third. Swiatek absorbed the sustained pressure from Collins' powerful groundstrokes until she regained momentum and went on a match-winning five-game roll.

Oh my God. I don't even know, Swiatek said of how she managed to come back. "Honestly, I was on the airport already. But I wanted to fight to the end. "I'm really proud of myself, because it wasn't easy."

Both players beat past Australian Open champions in the first round. Swiatek defeated 2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Collins had a three-set win over 2016 winner Angelique Kerber. Swiatek had two match points at 15-40 in the last game but Collins rallied, saving those and getting a game point with a trademark forehand winner deep to Swiatek's backhand side.