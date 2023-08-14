THIS DAY IN 1990 SACHIN TENDULKAR SCORED HIS FIRST INTERNATIONAL CENTURY AGAINST ENGLAND

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is called the 'God of Cricket' by his fans. He was the king of world cricket for almost three decades. It's been 10 years since Sachin retired, but the records in his name are still intact. He impressed cricket lovers with his play. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 centuries, including Tests and ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar scored his first century in an international match on August 14, 1990, in England at the age of 17 years and 112 days.

This cricketer, who excelled in the Test held at Old Trafford, saved the Indian team from defeat. Even if the legendary cricketers falter, he stood against the English bowlers. Meanwhile, it is 33 years today since Sachin scored his first century.

Sachin Tendulkar's first century against which team: England set India a huge target of 408 runs in that match. Indian batsmen have struggled against bowlers like Devon McCullum, Angus Fraser and Eddie Hemmings. While Indian batsman Sidhu ducked out, Ravi Shastri scored 12 runs and Sanjay Manjrekar scored 50 runs. Vengsarkar was also out for 32 runs. Sachin came into bat with four top-order wickets lost for 109 runs and performed brilliantly.

Captain Azharuddin, who scored 11 runs led the innings forward with Kapil. Sachin got a life as Hemmings dropped the return catch. From that onwards, he did not look back.. Sachin patiently faced 189 balls and remained unbeaten with 119 runs. Manoj Prabhakar stood by the master blaster with 67 runs. This match ended in a draw.

Sachin Tendulkar Stats: Sachin played 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs in his 24-year career. He created a world record with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries as if he was equal to himself in the hunt for centuries. Sachin became the only cricketer to score 100 international centuries. There is no cricketer of today's generation even close to his record.

Sachin Tendulkar debut match: Sachin played his first Test in November 1989 in Karachi. Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis also started his career in that match. In the first match, he scored 15 runs and was bowled by Waqar. At the end of the same series, in the match at Sialkot, the ball hit Sachin's nose in Waqar's bowling. However, he refused to leave the field and continued to bat. After that, in an exhibition match in Peshawar, Sachin scored 27 runs in former Pakistani star leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan's bowling in one over and attracted the attention of the world.