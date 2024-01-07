TENNIS GRIGOR DIMITROV WINS BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

Brisbane (Australia): Grigor Dimitrov scripted history by winning the first title in six years. Dimitrov defeated top-seeded Holger Rune 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a cliffhanger men's Brisbane International final that stretched over two hours and 13 minutes and contained only one break of serve.

Dimitrov clinched his overall ninth career title and his first since the ATP finals in 2017. The third game of the first set was indicative of the close struggle. Rune held serve in a game of nine deuces and seven-game points, finally fending off a breakpoint at 2-1, 30-40 in a rally of 33 shots.

The 32-year-old took a 4-3 lead in the eighth game of the second set, but the rival saved two match points in the next game, in which he had a time violation and served an ace at 30-40.

The 14th-ranked player then took the next game to love after serving his eighth ace of the match and finishing on his third match point. The Danish professional had nine aces, but also three double faults. The eighth-ranked 20-year-old was bidding for his fifth career title.

After the match, in the post-match presentation ceremony, Dimitrov expressed his feelings about his exceptional run throughout the tournament, "My love affair started 11 years ago here in Brisbane and it continues. I'm very thankful that I’m still able to stand in front of you guys and lift that trophy again, it means a lot to me for many different reasons.”

"It's been a while since I've held one of these," Dimitrov said as he held back tears during the trophy presentation. "I think playing against the top players, who are way younger than me as well, it’s a very good way for me to see where I’m at. I think this is, in a way, where I'm most proud," he added.

“Of course, a win is a win, a title is a title, but I think seeing where I'm at is way more important. I think the past four or five months, the things that I've been doing on and off the court, it has been a tremendous way to pay off. It humbles me at the same time, because I feel like I've been playing good tennis, and I also feel there’s a little bit more that I can get better at on a few more things."