Al Rayyan (Qatar): Head Coach Igor Stimac wants the Indian Football team to maintain defensive compactness to stop goals from set pieces in their campaign opener against the formidable Australian side in the AFC Asian Cup at Al Rayyan in Qatar on Saturday.

In 2011, the Kangaroos had registered a comprehensive victory over India by 4-0 which was also held in Qatar. Notably, the Matthew Ryan-led side rank 25th while Men in Blue are at 102nd position in the world rankings.

Speaking about the Australian side, Stimac said, “We don't have to give away set pieces. We know the strengths of Australia. They play very pragmatic football. They (Australia) caused a lot of problems to England (in a friendly in October) and we can expect the storms coming out of them. We need to stay compact and do everything possible to stop crosses from the flanks."

Australia had previously won the 2015 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, becoming the champions for the first time in the history, but failed to retain the trophy after getting eliminated in the quarter final stage of the last tournament in 2019. India, on the other hand, failed to put up their best show and had to make an early exit from the group stage in both 2011 and 2019 editions.

“We are excited that the kick-off time is close. We have had a nice 12 days (of training) here working hard. All the boys are excited and we are looking forward to the game. Hopefully, it turns out to be wonderful for our 17 debutants. It is a place for them to learn," he added.

Stimac is realistic about India's prospects in the Asian Cup, stating that our focus is to play up to our potential and achieve something great in the next three games as a team and as a country and use the experience from the tournament for the future.

"I'm not putting any pressure on my players. We will go out and fight," the 56-year-old cited.

Out of the 26 players in their squad, 20 play in European leagues while four feature in the domestic A-League. Two players are with Japanese clubs while one is in a Saudi Arabian side.

"It's going to be a difficult match for us. We all know the strengths of Australia, and their achievements as well. Their players are coming in from European clubs, where they've been playing competitive football week in, and week out. It's not easy. But we are here to embrace all such challenges,” the Croatian remarked.

India will miss Sahal Abdul Samad in the Group B opener as the Mohun Bagan midfielder is yet to recover from an ankle injury he had sustained in December.

"Sahal is not ready yet, not 100 percent fit for the match (on Saturday). We will do everything we can to have him back for the rest of the tournament," India's head coach said.

The 26-year-old was at the pre-match press conference with head coach and said the players were looking to give their best on the pitch.

“Our preparations have been very good. We have had some hard and some light training sessions so far, and we've prepared well for the game against Australia. We are all really pumped up to give it our best in the game, and we're hoping for the best," the midfielder said.