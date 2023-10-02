SRIKANTH SATWIK CHIRAG ENTER SECOND ROUND AT ASIAN GAMES

Hangzhou: India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a comfortable straight-game win over Vietnam's Phat Le Duc in the badminton competition of the Asian Games here on Monday. Srikanth, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, outclassed Le Duc 21-10 21-10 in 29 minutes to set up a clash with Korea's Lee Yun Gyu.

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also sailed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a 21-11 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Chow Hin Long and Lui Chun Wai. The Indian duo, ranked world no. 3, will next face Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In mixed doubles, K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto prevailed 21-18 21-14 over Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi NG to make a winning start. They will square off against Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the round of 16. However, the Indian camp was grappling with injuries and health issues with Mr. Arjun pulling out due to a back injury and Rohan Kapoor suffering from a bout of fever.