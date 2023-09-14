SRI LANKAN FANGIRL GIFTS PORTRAIT OF VIRAT KOHLI IN COLOMBO

Hyderabad: Team India's star batsman Virat Kohli has many fans all over the world. It is known that a few days ago a video of a Pakistani fangirl expressing her admiration for Virat went viral on social media. Recently, another female fan from Sri Lanka expressed her admiration for Virat in an innovative way.

While India was getting ready for the match against Bangladesh, a young woman from Colombo got a chance to meet her favourite cricketer Virat Kohli. She was happy with this and told Kohli... "I have been waiting to talk to you for the last 14 years. My dream has come true after all these years."

She gave Viart a painting of the cricketer that she had painted. Kohli, who received the gift with great admiration, thanked the young lady. Virat is receiving not only accolades for his playing, but also winning the hearts of his fans across the world. Time and again he has been overwhelmed by the gestures of his fans who are showering him with love from across the world.

It may be recalled that run-machine Virat Kohli has fans across the country and in Pakistan, too. Young cricketers in Pakistan admire Virat Kohli and they draw inspiration from him. A video of a female fan of Virat Kohl from Pakistan expressing her love for Virat went viral on social media. When asked whom she liked between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, the young girl without batting an eyelid said that her favourite player was Virat Kohli.