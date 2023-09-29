New Delhi: The Indian contingent has been on fire in the ongoing Asian Games fetching 32 medals in total. Mehuli Ghosh who won a silver medal in women's 10m air rifle and Vijayveer Singh Sidhu, who was the bronze medalist in 25m rapid fire spoke with ETV Bharat after their accomplishments.

Mehuli was born in a small town situated in West Bengal named Hugli and went through many hardships to make it to the top. Revealing her learnings from the struggle, Mehuli says that the person who strives hard to achieve goals is successful in chasing dreams.

"There was a time when I didn't have a rifle to practice because of the lack of finances. However, my family and my friends supported me for my love of the sport and they helped me to purchase a rifle," she recalled in a conversation with ETV Bharat.

"One should never give up and keep working hard to achieve whatever he or she wants to. You will get success only after having an experience of failing in something," quipped the star shooter.

Mehuli continued her prolific form from 2018 when she won a medal and repeated the same accomplishment in the Asian Games, which are being held in China.

It is usually said that consistency is the key to success and ace shooter Vijayveer Sidhu is the prime example of it. Sidhu has clinched bronze in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol and he revealed his struggle to pull off such a remarkable performance.

"I was putting in a lot of effort to win a medal in the Asian Games and never gave up but kept trying hard. I have participated in a lot of competitions in the past but winning a medal in the Asian Games is something special," he stated.