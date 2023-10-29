Paris : Defending champion South Africa kicked its way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by beating New Zealand 12-11 after All Blacks captain Sam Cane was the first player to be red-carded in a final.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard on Saturday scored all the points for a Springboks side which repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final. Captain Siya Kolisi held the Webb Ellis Cup aloft, kissed his right sweatband, raised the trophy even higher and roared a victory cry loud enough to rattle windows in Johannesburg, Cape Town and everywhere else back home.

"People who are not from South Africa don't understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot," Kolisi said. "I want to tell the people of South Africa, Thank you so much'. This team just shows what you can do."

As South Africa's players celebrated with laps of honor and prop Trevor Nyakane danced, Kolisi broke off and climbed up the stadium stairs. He headed to see a special friend high up in the stands tennis great Roger Federer, whose mother is South African. Federer clenched his fist in celebration as he leaned over to celebrate with Kolisi.

Cane will fly home with regrets. "Extremely gutted and disappointed," he said. "First of all, that the guys had to play with 14 men for the last 50-odd minutes, I thought the courage they showed out here tonight was incredible, the whole team are absolute warriors."

Cane was issued the red card for a high tackle on center Jesse Kriel. Three other players were sin-binned two Springboks and one All Black in a chaotic match. "I'd like to say well done to South Africa," Cane said. "Back-to-back (champions), they have been a fantastic team."

Fullback Beauden Barrett scored the only try of the game in the left corner, setting up a tense last 20 minutes. He became the first player to score in two World Cup finals and scored the first try conceded by South Africa in a final. But flyhalf Richie Mo'unga's touchline conversion attempt went wide and ultimately preserved the winning margin.

Both sides finished with 14 players as left winger Cheslin Kolbe was sin-binned for a deliberate knock on. Center Jordie Barrett took the penalty shot from nearly 50 meters wide of the right post but it sailed wide with Kolbe holding his head in his hands, unable to watch.

"It was a real arm wrestle," New Zealand coach Ian Foster said, "Incredibly proud of the way we fought and to get within a whisker of pulling it off is heart-breaking." Cane was sin-binned but referee Wayne Barnes pulled out the dreaded red after the punishment was upgraded late in the first half following a bunker review.

The All Blacks had already had a yellow card after three minutes to flanker Shannon Frizell. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was sin-binned early in the second half, for another high tackle, evening the numbers with the score 12-6 to South Africa. Saturday's 106th showdown between the gigantic rivals was played on a wet field and pitted the two top-ranked sides.