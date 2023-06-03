SHOOTERS PARTICIPATION AT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN JEOPARDY AFTER BURGLARS LOOT AIR PISTOL

Lucknow: Thieves on Thursday looted national shooter Priya Tiwari's house and stole her air pistol along with other belongings, jeopardizing her participation at the Bhopal Shooting Championship here.

The National Shooting Championship is slated to be held in Bhopal from June 3. Police are on the lookout for the miscreants after an FIR of robbery was registered against them. "We are trying to identify the burglars through CCTV footage. It's just a matter of time before we nab them," the police said.

Read: Dhoni undergoes successful left knee surgery in Mumbai

A resident of Vrindavan Colony, Sector 6, Priya was supposed to take part in the National Shooting Championship. Her location falls under the PGI police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. Her brother, Pradeep Kumar, who visited the police station to register the complaint said, "Priya's room is on the first floor, and on Thursday night, the entire family slept on the ground floor of the house when the thieves entered her room through the terrace and stole her air gun pistol, laptop and other valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh."

Priya Tiwari's Air Pistol

Her brother and the family is worried at the prospect of Priya's absence from the championship. "Our family is worried as Priya's participation in the championship is in limbo. How will she take part without a pistol? We have apprised the organizers of the robbery and requested them to let Priya use someone else's pistol so that she is at least able to compete."

A case of theft has been registered, PGI Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh said adding that investigation is on.