Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Court to pass order on police's closure report
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on March 2 its order on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Thursday, said some clarifications were required in the matter. The Delhi Police had on June 15, 2023 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the girl. The report for closure of the case was filed after the girl's father claimed she had lodged the complaint against Singh over perceived injustice to her.
The wrestling world has been a topic of discussion as the Indian wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Sakshi retired from wrestling after Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh was appointed as the WFI chief in the recently held elections. Bajrang Punia returned the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to oppose the appointment of Sanjay Singh. There was a lot of outcry over the newly elected WFI commitee but it was sacked after a few days of appointment for not following the code of conduct.
However, the wrestlers also suffered backlash as junior wrestlers protested against the trio for wasting one year of their career. (With agency inputs).